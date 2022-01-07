Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carlisle could field new signings for visit of Bradford

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 1:13 pm
Omari Patrick (right) has rejoined Carlisle from Burton (Nick Potts/PA)
Carlisle manager Keith Millen has new options for the visit of Bradford in Sky Bet League Two after making three new signings.

Forwards Omari Patrick and Tyrese Omotoye, and defender Joel Senior could come into the reckoning after arriving at Brunton Park in the first week of the January transfer window.

Brad Young and Jonathan Dinzeyi have returned to parent clubs Aston Villa and Arsenal respectively but goalkeeper Mark Howard will continue after extending his short-term contract.

Zach Clough (calf) and Lewis Alessandra (foot) are nearing returns from injury but Gime Toure and Josh Dixon are still out.

Bradford could hand a debut to winger Dion Pereira following his loan move from Championship side Luton.

The former Watford player joined the Bantams on a short-term deal until the end of the season earlier this week.

Captain Niall Canavan is now clear of suspension but remains on the sidelines for fitness reasons.

Winger Abo Eisa is likely to be out until next month with a hamstring injury.

