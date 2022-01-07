Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aden Flint available for Cardiff against Preston

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 1:59 pm
Cardiff defender Aden Flint avoided a three-game ban (Richard Sellers/PA)
Cardiff defender Aden Flint avoided a three-game ban (Richard Sellers/PA)

Cardiff defender Aden Flint has been cleared to feature in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round match against Preston after his red card in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at West Brom was overturned.

Bluebirds striker Kieffer Moore remains sidelined due to an ankle issue and a positive coronavirus test, while midfielder Leandro Bacuna is in the middle of a three-game ban.

Midfielder Ryan Wintle is expected to be involved after being recalled from a loan at Blackpool but striker Max Watters, who has just returned from a temporary spell at MK Dons, is out with a knock sustained in late November.

Tom Sang is in contention for his first appearance since September following a toe problem, while Sam Bowen (foot) and long-term absentee Isaac Vassell are out.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip to South Wales.

Lowe, who has won his opening two matches as North End boss, including Monday’s 2-1 success at Stoke, may opt to rotate his squad following the recent coronavirus outbreak at the club.

Cardiff loanee Josh Murphy (calf) has suffered an injury setback but is also ineligible to face his parent club.

Striker Connor Wickham and long-term absentee Izzy Brown are also sidelined through injury.

