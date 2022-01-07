Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michail Antonio signs new West Ham contract until 2024

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 2:07 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 6:39 pm
Michail Antonio has signed a new contract at West Ham (Tim Goode/PA)
Michail Antonio has signed a new contract at West Ham (Tim Goode/PA)

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has signed a new contract.

The 31-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire next summer, has committed himself to the Hammers until 2024 with the option of a further year.

Antonio has scored 55 goals for the club since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015, and has been a key player in West Ham’s rise up the Premier League over the last two seasons under manager David Moyes.

Moyes said: “We’ve extended one or two contracts behind the scenes.

“We did Michail’s contract about two months ago, but we’ve also done another couple of players. We’ve gone about our business quietly, trying to do things behind the scenes and trying to do things correctly.”

Antonio, who has scored eight Premier League goals this season, recently returned from a period of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Moyes revealed there are further cases in the Hammers camp ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup third-round visit of Leeds.

“Like everybody else, we’ve got a few,” he added. “We’ve done very well at present with it, but I’m sure like everybody else, there’s one or two.

“Other than that, we’re looking forward to the game and trying to get the players and everybody ready.”

Watford v West Ham United – Premier League – Vicarage Road
David Moyes’s side face Leeds on Sunday (Nigel French/PA)

The Hammers have a rearranged Premier League match against Norwich on Wednesday night, which Moyes says could force him to pick some fringe players against Leeds.

“I might do,” he said. “I’m not really sure yet exactly which way we want to go.

“I think because the Premier League have put the game on Wednesday night, that’s changed the whole dynamics of this FA Cup tie.

“We’ve been given a tough third-round draw, but we had a real tough go in the Carabao Cup too. We’ve done well in those games and we hope we can do well against Leeds United.”

