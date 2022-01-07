Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans add to Leicester’s injury woes

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 3:03 pm
Jamie Vardy is out for Leicester until March. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jamie Vardy is out for Leicester until March. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans have been ruled out until March and April respectively to add to Leicester’s injury woes ahead of the FA Cup game with Watford.

The pair have hamstring injuries and Evans has undergone surgery to fix his problem.

The hosts will also be without the injured Patson Daka, Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Caglar Soyuncu.

Boubakary Soumare, Filip Benkovic and Luke Thomas are out while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is struggling with a calf problem and Timothy Castagne is a doubt. Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amartey and Nampalys Mendy are at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal respectively.

Watford have a doubt over Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis, who was taken off at half-time against Tottenham as a precaution after taking a kick to his ankle and is unlikely to be risked at the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder Imran Louza, forward Ismaila Sarr and defenders Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong are all away with their national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations.

New signings Hassane Kamara and Brazilian defender Samir are being assessed on Friday before a decision is made on whether they will be in line to make a debut.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster (groin) is closing in on a return, while Christian Kabasele (calf) and Kiko Femenia (hamstring) are also stepping up their recovery. Midfielder Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (quad) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

