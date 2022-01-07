Injured Kurt Zouma still sidelined as West Ham take on Leeds

An error occurred. Please try again.

West Ham are still without injured defenders Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna for the visit of Leeds.

Full-back Aaron Creswell could miss out again due to a back problem.

Boss David Moyes also confirmed there are “one or two” Covid cases in the Hammers camp.

Alphonse Areola could replace Lukasz Fabianski in goal as he has in the previous cup competitions.

Leeds have suffered a fresh injury setback ahead of the trip south with Joe Gelhardt joining the already-long list of those in the treatment room.

Marcelo Bielsa is hoping that Patrick Bamford, back from a hamstring problem, is ready to start after Tyler Roberts hobbled off in last weekend’s win over Burnley before Gelhardt hurt his ankle in training on Thursday.

Bielsa estimated that both players face three weeks out.

They join Leeds’ lengthy injury list, with Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Pascal Struijk, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton already ruled out.