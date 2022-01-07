Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Brooks: Outlook is ‘promising and positive’ as cancer treatment continues

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 3:21 pm
David Brooks has provided an update on his treatment (Mark Kerton/PA)
David Brooks says “the outlook is promising and positive” as the Bournemouth and Wales midfielder continues treatment for stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 24-year-old featured at Euro 2020 and made nine appearances in all competitions this season before withdrawing from Wales’ October World Cup qualifiers through illness.

Brooks announced that month he had been diagnosed with cancer of the lymphatic system and has now provided an update on his condition.

“I feel that now is the right time to update you all on my progress following my diagnosis in October last year,” he said in a statement.

David Brooks (centre) was part of Wales' Euro 2020 squad
“I want to thank everyone who got in touch after the announcement. I was overwhelmed by the incredible messages of support from family, friends, team-mates and across social media during this difficult period.

“I’m currently undergoing treatment and although I’m only halfway through, the progress is good and the outlook is promising and positive!

“I’m keeping in touch with everyone at Bournemouth and the national team and looking forward to an exciting finish to the season for club and country.

“Thank you again for all your love and support. I’m looking forward to hopefully sharing more good news in the months ahead.”

