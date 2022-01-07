Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Garrard given selection boost as Boreham Wood host AFC Wimbledon in FA Cup

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 3:31 pm
Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard is hoping to make history (Tim Goode/PA)
Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard is hoping to make history (Tim Goode/PA)

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard has been given a selection boost as the National League side look to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in their history.

Defender Will Evans will be available to return to the side to face AFC Wimbledon after completing the suspension he received in last month’s win at Woking.

Goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond will retain his place after the club secured an extension of his loan spell from Championship side Fulham this week until the end of the season.

Garrard’s men will be confident of pulling off an upset as they head into the weekend unbeaten in 10 league and cup matches stretching back to a loss to Chesterfield in October.

Wimbledon hope for some relief from a stuttering League One campaign which saw them beaten 3-0 at Oxford last time out.

The Dons will be without striker Aaron Pressley who sustained a hamstring injury last month and is set to remain on the sidelines.

Defender Will Nightingale could make a welcome return to the squad for the first time since sustaining ACL and ankle injuries in October.

Ayoub Assal is also in contention after missing the loss at Oxford after posting a positive coronavirus test.

