Swansea hope to have players back from Covid-related absences for Saints tie

An error occurred. Please try again.

Swansea boss Russell Martin hopes to have a number of players back from Covid-related absences for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Southampton.

The Swans have not played since December 11 after seeing Sky Bet Championship games against QPR, Millwall, Luton and Fulham postponed.

Martin will still have some absentees due to health and safety protocols around returning to training and playing.

City this week lost the services of loanee Ethan Laird after he was recalled by parent club Manchester United and then joined Bournemouth on a temporary basis.

Southampton have seven players unavailable for the trip to Wales.

Forward Che Adams and defender Kyle Walker-Peters have been ruled out by positive coronavirus cases, along with youngster Thierry Small.

Defender Mohammed Salisu is banned and Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is also missing Tino Livramento (knee) and Will Smallbone (calf).

Mali winger Moussa Djenepo is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.