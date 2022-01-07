Motherwell allow midfielder Robbie Crawford to join Partick Thistle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Motherwell have made space for the anticipated arrival of Liam Shaw by allowing Robbie Crawford to join Partick Thistle.

Celtic midfielder Shaw is set to finalise a Fir Park loan deal after Crawford was reunited with his former Ayr manager, Ian McCall, at Firhill.

The 27-year-old Crawford made 29 appearances for Motherwell after arriving from Livingston, initially on loan, in September 2020, but did not feature in the league this season.

McCall told Thistle’s website: “I’m very pleased to bring Robbie to the club because he’s a top midfielder.

“Over the past two-and-a-half seasons he’s played a good number of games in the Premiership which shows the ability he’s got and having worked with him before, I know what he brings to a team.

“He’s got a great attitude and will always do his fair share of work so I think he’ll fit in nicely with the midfield unit we’ve got at the moment.”