Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Motherwell allow midfielder Robbie Crawford to join Partick Thistle

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 3:57 pm
Robbie Crawford has left Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Robbie Crawford has left Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Motherwell have made space for the anticipated arrival of Liam Shaw by allowing Robbie Crawford to join Partick Thistle.

Celtic midfielder Shaw is set to finalise a Fir Park loan deal after Crawford was reunited with his former Ayr manager, Ian McCall, at Firhill.

The 27-year-old Crawford made 29 appearances for Motherwell after arriving from Livingston, initially on loan, in September 2020, but did not feature in the league this season.

McCall told Thistle’s website: “I’m very pleased to bring Robbie to the club because he’s a top midfielder.

“Over the past two-and-a-half seasons he’s played a good number of games in the Premiership which shows the ability he’s got and having worked with him before, I know what he brings to a team.

“He’s got a great attitude and will always do his fair share of work so I think he’ll fit in nicely with the midfield unit we’ve got at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal