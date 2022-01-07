Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
European competition to proceed as travel restrictions exemptions granted

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 3:59 pm Updated: January 7, 2022, 4:11 pm
Rounds three and four of the Champions and Challenge Cups will proceed as planned (Brian Lawless/PA)

European competition will proceed as planned for the remainder of the pool stage after it was confirmed that clubs and match officials will be granted exemptions from French travel restrictions.

The rules imposed on travellers from the UK, which include the requirement to self-isolate for at least 48 hours after entering France, threatened to scupper the final two rounds of the pool phase.

But tournament organiser EPCR has been told that exemptions for what is termed the “pursuit of an economic activity” applies to players, coaching staff and officials taking part in the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Six games between French and British rivals from the Champions Cup and two from the Challenge Cup are scheduled to take place next weekend, starting with Newcastle’s trip to Biarritz on January 14.

The announcement saves the group stage from becoming untenable due to a host of postponed fixtures.

EPCR still face the challenging task of finding a window in the packed rugby calendar to re-stage those matches from round two that were called off on account of the French travel restrictions.

Rather than issue a 28-0 defeat to one team, as happens in the event of an outbreak of Covid, it was decided to find a new date for games that fell victim to the safety measures brought in at short notice.

Toulouse are the current holders of the Champions Cup (David Davies/PA)

Bristol have yet to play after their opener against the Scarlets fell to coronavirus before their trip to Stade Francais was aborted.

“While recognising that these are particularly challenging times for all its stakeholders, EPCR will continue to work with the leagues and unions so that this month’s matches can be played safely,” a statement read.

“EPCR is optimistic that this season’s tournaments will be played to a successful conclusion.

“In addition, discussions are ongoing regarding the five Champions Cup and two Challenge Cup round two fixtures which were postponed due to unforeseen circumstances arising from changes to border controls between France and the UK.”

