Covid-19 outbreak to impact the side Liverpool put out in Shrewsbury FA Cup tie

A Covid-19 outbreak which caused the shut-down of first-team training for 48 hours will impact the side Liverpool put out at home to Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup.

It was likely a number of fringe players would have featured regardless but with only the academy sides able to train over the last couple of days, the reliance on youngsters is likely to be greater.

That means the likes of Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton, Owen Beck, Kaide Gordon, Max Woltman and Harvey Blair will come into consideration, providing they are not affected by Covid.

First-teamers Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Divock Origi (knee) have been out for a couple of weeks and are unlikely to be risked but Takumi Minamino could come back after injury.

Shrewsbury’s Daniel Udoh will be given until the last moment to prove his fitness.

The nine-goal striker limped out of last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Fellow forward Tom Bloxham returns from a three-match suspension.

On-loan players Sam Cosgrove and Khanya Leshabela are available while newest temporary addition Saikou Janneh, from Bristol City, could make his debut.