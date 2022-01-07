Lee Ashcroft commits to Dundee until summer 2023 By Press Association January 7, 2022, 4:07 pm Lee Ashcroft, right, is staying with Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft has extended his contract until the end of next season. The former Kilmarnock and Dunfermline centre-back has scored nine goals in 51 appearances for James McPake’s side. The 28-year-old underwent surgery on a hamstring injury last month. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Duncan Shearer: The good ship SPFL is heading for a Covid iceberg Dundee could be missing 10 players for clash with Hearts Alex Iacovitti expected to miss out for Ross County on date with Dundee Ryan Jack returns as Rangers host Dundee in Premiership