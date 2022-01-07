Harry Maguire doubtful as Manchester United host Aston Villa

An error occurred. Please try again.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is a doubt for Monday’s FA Cup third round clash against Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old centre-back missed the 1-0 home loss to Wolves through injury and has yet to start training again.

Fellow defender Victor Lindelof returned to training on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus, but Paul Pogba (thigh) remains sidelined.

Eric Bailly and Hannibal Mejbri are on international duty at the African Nations Cup.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has promised to field a strong line-up at Old Trafford and has been boosted by an easing Covid-19 and injury situation.

England pair Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings are ready to return after missing the Premier League defeat at Brentford last weekend.

Kortney Hause should prove his fitness after reporting some “tightness” at Brentford, but former United captain Ashley Young will be checked after fracturing his toe.

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to be involved after agreeing to join on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona, with his Villa debut set to come against United in the Premier League on January 15.