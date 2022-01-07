Watford sign midfielder Edo Kayembe from Eupen By Press Association January 7, 2022, 5:33 pm Watford have signed Congo midfielder Edo Kayembe from Belgian club Eupen (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Watford have signed Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Edo Kayembe on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Belgian club Eupen. Kayembe joined Anderlecht from Sharks XI Kinshasa in his native country in 2016 and made 39 appearances for the Brussels club. The 23-year-old moved to Eupen in 2020, scoring four goals in 39 appearances for the Belgian first division side. Kayembe has won eight caps for Congo and becomes Watford’s third January signing after left-back Hassane Kamara and central defender Samir. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is not yet finished in the Premier League Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans add to Leicester’s injury woes Claudio Ranieri prioritising Watford’s Premier League survival over FA Cup run Watford sign Brazilian central defender Samir from Udinese until June 2025