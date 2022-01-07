Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Contracts exchanged for Bury consortium to buy club and Gigg Lane

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 8:37 pm
Gigg Lane stadium has stood empty since 2019 (Peter Byrne/PA).
Gigg Lane stadium has stood empty since 2019 (Peter Byrne/PA).

A consortium headed by Bury supporters’ group Est.1885 has exchanged contracts to buy both the club and their Gigg Lane stadium.

Bury were expelled from the English Football League in August 2019 after long-standing financial difficulties and the consortium hopes to complete the deal before the end of January.

A statement from Est.1885 said: “The deal to acquire Gigg Lane and the club’s history, name and memorabilia has moved a significant step closer.

“Contracts have been exchanged with completion expected at the end of January. We have been granted a licence to begin our clean-up of the ground immediately. We’ll be calling upon all volunteers shortly.

“We appreciate the significant progress Bury AFC have made over recent years and have formed a working party with their representatives together with the Football Supporters Association and the Council to discuss the way forward.

“This will return football to Gigg Lane and our aim is under the name Bury FC.”

After the EFL had withdrawn Bury’s membership, supporters formed a separate club, Bury AFC, which was admitted to the 10th tier of the football pyramid, North West Counties League Division One North, last season.

A Bury AFC statement said: “We are delighted to hear that contracts have been exchanged for the sale and purchase of Gigg Lane and recognise the hard work which has been invested to get this far by those involved.

“The next stage of the process is legal completion of the transfer at which point the balance of the purchase price will become payable.

“We are in discussions with both parties, and the Council, to move through the fine detail on how this could work going forward.

“Once we are able to bring some detail to our members for a vote we will, but in the meantime there is no reason for concern about the club, players or staff as they are all at the heart of any future plans.

“There is no intention to discontinue this club or its progress to date, and remain committed to ensuring there is one club representing the town next season.”

Est.1885 and fellow supporters’ group Forever Bury received a £1million government grant in December, funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal