Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl keen to experience another FA Cup run with Southampton

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 10:33 pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl guided Southampton to Wembley last season (John Sibley/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl guided Southampton to Wembley last season (John Sibley/PA)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says last season’s trip to Wembley has whetted his appetite for another FA Cup run.

Saints suffered semi-final heartbreak at the hands of eventual winners Leicester in April after defeating Shrewsbury, Arsenal, Wolves and Bournemouth en route to the national stadium.

The south-coast club begin this season’s cup campaign with a third-round trip to Championship side Swansea and Hasenhuttl has ambitions of mounting another serious challenge for silverware.

“We definitely want to go as strong as possible for the cup,” said the Austrian, whose team were beaten 1-0 by the Foxes last term. “It’s always a big opportunity.

“The experience we had last season in the semi-final at Wembley was fantastic for us as players, even not with a full crowd.

“It makes you want to do it again. We want to go there again.

“I think it’s getting tougher every year because the big teams take it more seriously because a title is a title.

“The big teams have much more pressure to win trophies than we have so it’s getting much harder every year, but it’s always possible.

“We’ve shown last season that we made the semi-final and it was not so far to go on to win something.

“It’s the shortest way to get a title, to be a winner.”

Southampton, FA Cup winners in 1976, are missing seven players for Saturday’s trip to south Wales.

Che Adams, Kyle Walker-Peters and youngster Thierry Small have been ruled out by positive coronavirus tests, while Tino Livramento (knee) and Will Smallbone (calf) are injured and Mohammed Salisu is banned.

Mali winger Moussa Djenepo is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal