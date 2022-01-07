Elgin continue unbeaten run with draw at Edinburgh

An error occurred. Please try again.

Elgin extended their unbeaten run in Scottish League Two to four matches after holding Edinburgh to a 2-2 draw at Ainslie Park.

The point lifts Elgin, who twice led through goals in either half from Matthew Cooper and Kane Hester, 11 points clear of bottom club Cowdenbeath.

Cooper turned home Russell Dingwall’s cross in the 14th minute but Edinburgh hit back before the interval through Callum Tapping’s close-range finish.

Dingwall was again the provider when Elgin regained the lead just before the hour-mark through Hester, but Edinburgh, who stay fourth, seven points adrift of third-placed Annan, equalised through a trialist in the 71st minute.