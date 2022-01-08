Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2018: Andy Murray undergoes major hip surgery

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 6:01 am
Andy Murray was practicing at Queen’s Club, just months after his hip surgery (Steven Paston/PA)
Andy Murray underwent major hip surgery on this day in 2018.

The three-time major champion surprised the tennis world by announcing he had gone under the knife, in a bid to eradicate worsening hip concerns.

The British star declared the surgery a success at the time and targeted a return to tennis’ very pinnacle.

“I’m very optimistic because, having spoken to the surgeon, he was very happy about how it went,” said Murray.

“He felt my hip will be feeling better than it did a year ago.

“I was still doing fine a year ago, ranked number one in the world.”

Leading hip surgeon John O’Donnell’s confidence in Murray’s recovery would ultimately not materialise in the craved manner however.

Andy Murray in action
Murray has battled on to continue his career (John Walton/PA)

The two-time Olympic champion was able to make a full playing return, but has never shaken off the hip problem in the desired fashion.

Murray in fact all but admitted his retirement in a tearful press conference in January 2019, having been forced to accept his ongoing debilitating and painful hip situation.

Murray has battled on to continue his career, but has been candid in his injury limitations.

