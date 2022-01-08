Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson to miss glamour tie at Spurs due to Covid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson will be absent for his side’s FA Cup clash against Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19.

Robinson, a former Spurs player, will be forced to isolate for the third-round tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Morecambe’s assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll takes charge of the side.

The Shrimps are 19th in League One ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

Antonio Conte’s side will be keen to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton will also miss his side’s third round tie with Peterborough after a positive Covid test.