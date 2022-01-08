Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson to miss glamour tie at Spurs due to Covid

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 10:13 am Updated: January 8, 2022, 10:51 am
Stephen Robinson has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his side’s trip to Tottenham (PA Wire)
Stephen Robinson has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his side’s trip to Tottenham (PA Wire)

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson will be absent for his side’s FA Cup clash against Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19.

Robinson, a former Spurs player, will be forced to isolate for the third-round tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Morecambe’s assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll takes charge of the side.

The Shrimps are 19th in League One ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

Antonio Conte’s side will be keen to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton will also miss his side’s third round tie with Peterborough after a positive Covid test.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]