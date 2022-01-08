Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dominic Hyam sends Coventry into FA Cup fourth round

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 2:41 pm
Dominic Hyam netted the winner (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Dominic Hyam netted the winner (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Dominic Hyam fired Coventry to a 1-0 win over Wayne Rooney’s Derby in the third round of the FA Cup.

The defender scored his first goal since May as the 1987 winners put themselves into the fourth-round draw with victory over their Championship rivals.

Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson pulled off a string of fine saves to keep the Rams at bay as the hosts held on late on.

It was the first time the sides had met in the coveted cup competition for 24 years. Back then they were both in the top tier of English football and the game was played at the old Highfield Road.

Rooney, who lifted the trophy in the 2015-16 season with Manchester United, named his strongest possible Derby line-up for the tie — while Sky Blues boss Mark Robins was almost at full strength despite making five changes.

Fankaty Dabo and Gustavo Hamer returned after catching Covid-19, while Jake Clarke-Salter made his first appearance since November after sustaining an ankle injury.

Rooney’s side were unfortunate not to go ahead early on as Wilson produced an incredible stop to keep out Tom Lawrence’s strike.

Coventry striker Matt Godden pounced on a poor back-pass before firing over for the hosts.

Rams keeper Ryan Allsop did well to keep out returning Hamer’s deflected effort on the half-hour mark.

And Derby were indebted to the woodwork moments later after Jamie Allen’s effort from Todd Kane’s pull-back hit the furniture.

The hosts’ dominance paid off just before the break as Hyam headed home Kane’s corner at the back post for a deserved lead.

Coventry started brightly after the break as Allen fired wide.

Wilson ensured his side’s lead with a good stop from Festy Ebosele’s 12-yard strike after the hour.

Derby defender Curtis Davies headed over the bar with five minutes to go.

The Sky Blues had to withstand the pressure as the Rams desperately pushed for a late leveller.

Allsop was almost a late hero when sent up for a stoppage-time corner but headed over the bar from Phil Jagielka’s second-time cross.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal