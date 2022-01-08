Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Gray left ‘gutted’ by the late postponement of Sutton’s game at Oldham

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 3:05 pm
Sutton manager Matt Gray was left disappointed by the late postponement of his side’s game at Oldham (Yui Mok/PA)
Sutton manager Matt Gray was left disappointed by the late postponement of his side's game at Oldham (Yui Mok/PA)

Sutton boss Matt Gray admitted he and his travelling party were “gutted” at the late decision to postpone their League Two clash at rock-bottom Oldham.

It proved to be a wasted 465-mile round trip from Gander Green Lane for the Sutton squad, who went into the weekend in the automatic promotion places having won their previous two games.

The Boundary Park clash was called off at approximately 1.30pm following heavy morning rain in the vicinity.

Speaking under dry conditions at 2pm, a frustrated Gray said: “Of course we’re all gutted.

“We had heard there might be a pitch inspection, but then it seems the ground staff here told the officials there was no need to turn up early.

“We arrived just after 1pm and there was surface water on the pitch, but it didn’t look too bad.

“Would it have been playable at 2pm? Probably not, but I believe not a lot of work would need to have been done to get the pitch playable and the game on.

“However, the referee has decided, also looking at the forecast for later this afternoon, that if there was any more rain then certainly the game wouldn’t be playable.

“You do have to respect the referee’s decision, it is tough for them.

“He’ll never please everyone with these kind of decisions and I can’t completely blame one single person, but we are very disappointed with the decision.”

In a club statement, Oldham revealed that referee Tom Nield called the game off following a 1.10pm pitch inspection.

The statement said the game was called off due to: “The recent severe inclement weather conditions involving snow, ice and rain that have impacted the playing surface and not had a chance to drain properly.”

The statement added: “Oldham Athletic would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused due to the late notice of this announcement.”

Managerless Oldham, who are currently winless in seven games, will announce a new date for the rearranged fixture in due course.

