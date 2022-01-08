Colchester’s home League Two fixture with Rochdale off due to waterlogged pitch By Press Association January 8, 2022, 3:45 pm Colchester’s home game with Rochdale has been postponed (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Colchester’s League Two clash at home to Rochdale has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch. The match at the JobServe Community Stadium was called off less than half an hour before kick-off following a second pitch inspection. “When we first got here at half one it was the first we knew that it might be in doubt which was a frustrating situation,” Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale said on the club website. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Matt Gray left ‘gutted’ by the late postponement of Sutton’s game at Oldham Charlie Daniels could return to contention as Colchester host Rochdale Caley Thistle’s trip to Dunfermline OFF due to waterlogged pitch Coronavirus outbreak in Newcastle squad forces postponement of Everton clash