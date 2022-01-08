Colchester’s home League Two fixture with Rochdale off due to waterlogged pitch

An error occurred. Please try again.

Colchester’s League Two clash at home to Rochdale has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The match at the JobServe Community Stadium was called off less than half an hour before kick-off following a second pitch inspection.

“When we first got here at half one it was the first we knew that it might be in doubt which was a frustrating situation,” Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale said on the club website.