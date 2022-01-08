Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Millwall promise lifetime ban for any fans found guilty of homophobic abuse

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 4:53 pm
Millwall have promised a liftetime ban for any fan idtnified aiming homophobic abause at Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher (John Walton/PA)
Millwall have promised to issue a lifetime ban to any supporters found guilty of aiming homophobic abuse at Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher during Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie.

The Sky Bet Championship club have opened an investigation after chants at the Chelsea loanee were audible on four separate occasions at the Den.

It led to commentator Clive Tyldesley apologising more than once during coverage of the south London derby on ITV.

Conor Gallagher was the subject of alleged homophobic abuse at Millwall (John Walton/PA)

“Millwall Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination and will investigate any incident of alleged abuse accordingly,” a statement to the PA news agency read.

“As is club policy, any individual found guilty of discriminatory abuse is issued with an immediate lifetime ban.”

Gallagher was on the receiving end of chants referencing male prostitution during both the first and second half of a match where numerous incidents took place off the pitch.

Palace players were booed upon taking the knee before kick-off, but the away fans also let off a smoke bomb in the stand and threw a flare onto the pitch after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s 58th-minute winner.

Mateta and his team-mates unwisely celebrated in front of the home supporters, who responded by throwing a number of objects onto the pitch.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira said: “We as a football club are against any kind of discrimination and of course this is not something we want to see on the field.

“Taking the knee is something we are really proud to take and it is the same for any football club and player making the decision.

“What is important is to show that as a football club we are against discrimination.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett added: “I don’t think either of the clubs want to see any of those moments off the pitch but I am sure both will deal with those situations effectively.”

