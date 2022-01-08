Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Accrington hold on with 10 men against MK Dons

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 5:09 pm
Mo Eisa was on target for the Dons (David Davies/PA)
Mo Eisa was on target for the Dons (David Davies/PA)

Play-off chasing MK Dons had to settle for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Accrington.

Stanley were forced to play 56 minutes with 10 men following Liam Coyle’s red card.

It started off well for Stanley when they took the lead in the ninth minute. Sean McConville’s deep free-kick found Colby Bishop around 15 yards out and he headed home his 10th goal of the campaign.

MK Dons equalised after 25 minutes as Scott Twine sent Mo Eisa free and he cut inside in the area before his low drive hit the back of the net.

Top-scorer Twine had a couple of chances to put the visitors ahead but could not find the target.

Midfielder Coyle was shown a straight red card by referee Will Finnie in the 34th minute for a high challenge on Daniel Harvie.

With the man advantage, MK pressed and dominated possession.

Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin denied Troy Parrott and also pulled off a stunning save to keep out Twine in the second half, with Dean Lewington hitting the post in stoppage time.

