Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ipswich ease to victory against 10-man Gillingham

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 5:09 pm
Macauley Bonne impressed for Ipswich (Leila Coker/PA)
Macauley Bonne impressed for Ipswich (Leila Coker/PA)

Ipswich remain unbeaten under new manager Kieran McKenna after three goals in 14 first-half minutes set them on course for an impressive 4-0 victory at struggling Gillingham.

James Norwood opened the scoring with his third goal in as many games in the ninth minute, finishing off an impressive Town move involving Janoi Donacien, Macauley Bonne and captain Sam Morsy.

Wes Burns then fired past Gillingham goalkeeper Jamie Cumming from an acute angle after 13 minutes to double the visitors’ lead following Bonne’s driving run and pass.

Bonne deservedly got in on the act to all-but seal Ipswich’s victory when he slotted home unmarked from Matt Penney’s low cross after just 23 minutes.

George Edmundson had a header deflected wide and Penney blazed over at the end of a Town counter-attack as McKenna’s side continued to dominate after the break.

The hosts’ torrid afternoon, which saw Steve Evans’ side slump to their sixth defeat in 10 winless league games, continued when midfielder Daniel Phillips was dismissed for collecting two yellow cards in the space of four minutes.

Substitute Conor Chaplin capped Ipswich’s dominant display in the 85th minute when he scored their fourth from the penalty spot after Max Ehmer bundled over Joe Pigott.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal