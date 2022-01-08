Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Nichols effort enough as Crawley edge Northampton win

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 5:09 pm
Tom Nichols netted just before the break (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tom Nichols’ first-half goal proved enough as Crawley recorded a narrow 1-0 League Two victory to end Northampton’s five-game winning run at home.

Nichols scored the only goal of the game late in the first half as Northampton missed a series of late chances to avoid back-to-back defeats.

James Tilley’s sweet long-range strike whistled narrowly over in the first five minutes but the opening half was desperately short on entertaining and goalmouth action.

Sam Hoskins and Jack Sowerby never threatened the target with half chances for the home side before Crawley took a surprise lead when Nichols latched onto Sam Matthews’ through pass and clinically fired the ball home.

Northampton improved after half-time and dominated possession but their end product was poor and they struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

Debutant Chanka Zimba came off the bench and hit the crossbar with his very first touch while Aaron McGowan cleared the angle of post and bar from a corner.

Zimba was also superbly denied by Glenn Morris in the closing stages as Crawley just about held on for maximum points.

