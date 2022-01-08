Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ellis Harrison bags debut winner to fire Fleetwood to victory over Doncaster

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 5:13 pm
Ellis Harrison netted on his debut as Fleetwood beat Doncaster (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ellis Harrison marked his debut with the winning goal as Fleetwood triumphed 1-0 in the crunch relegation clash with bottom side Doncaster.

The striker’s arrival from Portsmouth on a permanent deal was only announced two hours before kick-off and he struck the only goal to secure Fleetwood’s second away win of the season.

In a dour affair, it was Fleetwood who showed the greater threat as Doncaster struggled for spark in the the final third.

Goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg twice came to Doncaster’s rescue, first blocking a Cian Hayes drive with his legs before batting away a Danny Andrew free-kick.

Fleetwood did break the deadlock after 50 minutes when Harrison met a low ball across goal and fired in from close range.

Doncaster’s best chance of the game came almost immediately after when Tommy Rowe flicked a header narrowly wide from a corner.

It was comfortable for Fleetwood, though substitute Charlie Seaman almost snatched a point for Rovers with a powerful drive in stoppage time that Alex Cairns pushed away.

