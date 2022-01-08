Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morgan Whittaker enjoys goalscoring debut as Lincoln see off Oxford

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 5:17 pm
On-loan Morgan Whittaker, seen here playing for Swansea, scored on his Lincoln debut (Simon Galloway/PA)
On-loan Morgan Whittaker, seen here playing for Swansea, scored on his Lincoln debut (Simon Galloway/PA)

Morgan Whittaker capped a superb debut with a goal as Lincoln secured their first league win since the end of the October with a 2-0 result against promotion-chasing Oxford.

Whittaker, who has joined the Imps on loan from Swansea for the rest of the season, struck 11 minutes into the second half, adding to Anthony Scully’s sweetly taken strike five minutes before the break.

It was an afternoon to forget for Oxford, however, who had Herbie Kane sent off 13 minutes from time.

City had the better of an entertaining first half, which was interrupted when home defender Lewis Montsma suffered a serious-looking injury and had to be helped off.

Soon after play resumed, Lincoln took the lead. Lewis Fiorini showed great vision to pick out Scully, who cracked home a superb effort.

The Imps continued to take the game to Oxford in the second half and Fiorini was involved again as they doubled their lead.

He found Chris Maguire in the box, who appeared to be caught late, but play continued and Whittaker swept the ball home.

Oxford’s frustrations then boiled over as Kane was shown a straight red card after 77 minutes for a reckless foul on Fiorini.

