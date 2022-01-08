Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halifax go top with comfortable win over Eastleigh

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 5:17 pm
Matt Warburton was on the scoresheet for Halifax
Matt Warburton was on the scoresheet for Halifax

Halifax moved top of the National League with a 4-0 win over Eastleigh.

Two goals from Jordan Slew helped the Shaymen leapfrog Chesterfield in the table, while Eastleigh drop down to 13th.

Halifax took the lead 22 minutes in when Slew won the ball and calmly hit it past goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

Matty Stenson had a good chance for Halifax after going one-on-one with McDonnell, but Tom Broadbent was able to get back and make the challenge.

The Shaymen doubled their lead through Slew again, who found the net with a long-range shot in the 65th minute.

Substitute Jamie Allen scored the third in the 73rd minute and Matt Warburton smashed the ball into the top corner for Halifax’s fourth 10 minutes from time

