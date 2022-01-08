Matthew Dennis scores early winner as Southend prove too strong for Weymouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Matthew Dennis’ early goal was enough for Southend to win 1-0 against Weymouth.

The result sees Weymouth’s losing run extend to six consecutive National League games, while the Shrimpers edge away from the relegation zone, moving up to 19th.

Southend took the lead five minutes in when Dennis chased a long ball and slotted past Ross Fitzsimons.

Weymouth had a chance just before the break when a cross from Brandon Goodship found Josh McQuoid, but his shot was blocked.

Rhys Murphy came close to doubling the Shrimpers’ lead just after the break and forced Fitzsimons to make a good save.

Southend had further chances with both Sam Dalby and Nathan Ferguson coming close towards the end of the game.