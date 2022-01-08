Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brandon Thomas-Asante on target as Salford secure victory at Newport

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 5:19 pm
Brandon Thomas-Asante was on target as Salford beat Newport (Mike Egerton/PA)
Salford took advantage of the lack of fans at the normally raucous Rodney Parade to record a comfortable 2-0 victory over Newport.

The match was played behind closed doors due to Welsh government restrictions and the hosts certainly missed the backing of their supporters.

League Two top scorer Dom Telford should have put Newport ahead in the 11th minute but he failed to get enough power behind his shot after being picked out by Jake Cain.

Salford made the most of that early let-off, slowly taking control of the contest before breaking the deadlock in the 44th minute when Josh Morris’ driven effort was deflected in via the boot of Newport midfielder Finn Azaz and the post.

Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled the visitors’ lead seven minutes after the restart after being granted far too much time and space to fire confidently past home goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

The three points lift Gary Bowyer’s Salford to 12th in the table – five points behind Newport, who remain in seventh spot.

