Substitute Toby Edser rescues a home point for Aldershot against Maidenhead

An error occurred. Please try again.

Toby Edser came off the bench to score the equaliser as Aldershot and Maidenhead drew 1-1 at the EBB Stadium.

Maidenhead broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Josh Kelly’s deflected effort found the back of the net to put the visitors in front.

The home side found their equaliser midway through the second half through substitute Edser who smashed the ball past keeper Dan Gyollai.

Gyollai came to the rescue for the Shots when he denied Maidenhead from taking the lead in superb fashion as he saved a Jayden Harris effort from range.

The shot-stopper was there again to stop Aldershot from taking the lead when he got behind a Ryan Glover effort from close range to make sure both sides took home a share of the spoils.