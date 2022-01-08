Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Substitute Toby Edser rescues a home point for Aldershot against Maidenhead

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 5:23 pm
Aldershot equalised in the second half to draw 1-1 with Maidenhead at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Toby Edser came off the bench to score the equaliser as Aldershot and Maidenhead drew 1-1 at the EBB Stadium.

Maidenhead broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Josh Kelly’s deflected effort found the back of the net to put the visitors in front.

The home side found their equaliser midway through the second half through substitute Edser who smashed the ball past keeper Dan Gyollai.

Gyollai came to the rescue for the Shots when he denied Maidenhead from taking the lead in superb fashion as he saved a Jayden Harris effort from range.

The shot-stopper was there again to stop Aldershot from taking the lead when he got behind a Ryan Glover effort from close range to make sure both sides took home a share of the spoils.

