Winning start for new Ayr manager Lee Bullen against leaders Arbroath

New Ayr manager Lee Bullen started his reign with a 1-0 win against top-of-the-table Arbroath in his first game in charge.

Arbroath are still two points clear at the top of the cinch Championship, while Ayr remain in 7th.

James Maxwell scored the only goal of the game in the 18th minute hitting home into the bottom corner.

Arbroath had chances to equalise in the first half, with Michael McKenna and James Craigen going close.

Sean McGinty went close twice for Ayr in the second half but Maxwell’s first-half strike was enough to seal the three points.