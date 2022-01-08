Winning start for new Ayr manager Lee Bullen against leaders Arbroath By Press Association January 8, 2022, 5:33 pm Lee Bullen began his reign as Ayr manager with a win (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up New Ayr manager Lee Bullen started his reign with a 1-0 win against top-of-the-table Arbroath in his first game in charge. Arbroath are still two points clear at the top of the cinch Championship, while Ayr remain in 7th. James Maxwell scored the only goal of the game in the 18th minute hitting home into the bottom corner. Arbroath had chances to equalise in the first half, with Michael McKenna and James Craigen going close. Sean McGinty went close twice for Ayr in the second half but Maxwell’s first-half strike was enough to seal the three points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Lee Bullen takes charge at Ayr after leaving Sheffield Wednesday role QPR manager Mark Warburton pleased after win at Birmingham Leaders Arbroath held to goalless draw by promotion rivals Inverness Wind is the winner as Caley Thistle earn draw away to Championship leaders Arbroath