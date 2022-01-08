Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tranmere score four past sorry Scunthorpe to move second in League Two

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 5:37 pm
Charlie Jolley was on target with Tranmere’s opener (Nick Potts/PA)
Charlie Jolley was on target with Tranmere’s opener (Nick Potts/PA)

Tranmere moved up to second in League Two following a thumping 4-0 home victory over struggling Scunthorpe.

Charlie Jolley, Elliott Nevitt plus substitutes Sam Foley and Ryan Watson were on target as Micky Mellon’s side fired a real warning shot to their rivals with a sixth-straight league win.

Jolley curled a low left-footed effort beyond Iron goalkeeper Rory Watson midway through the first half after a terrific defensive header from captain Peter Clarke.

Nevitt arrowed a stunning half-volley into the top corner before the break to make it two, and – as Scunthorpe pressed after the break – substitute Foley scampered clean through for the third.

There was still time for Watson to come off the bench and prod home a fourth to ensure a miserable return to Prenton Park for former Tranmere boss Keith Hill.

His side had started brightly but struggled to make any impact after falling behind to a goal from a player he signed.

Rovers were rampant after Jolley’s opener, and Nevitt’s stunner from the edge of the box was the pick of the goals.

Scunthorpe’s second-half pressure almost brought a consolation through Hayden Hackney before Jay Spearing sent Foley clear to seal it, and Watson rounded the goalkeeper for the fourth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal