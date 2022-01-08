Aberdeen sign American youngster Dante Polvara

Aberdeen have signed 21-year-old American midfielder Dante Polvara, subject to a work permit.

The New York City academy graduate has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Described by Aberdeen as an “imposing midfielder”, Polvara continued his development after New York in the American college system, ranked as the best player in the league in 2021 for his performances for Georgetown University.

Dons manager Stephen Glass told Aberdeen’s website: “Dante is a fantastic emerging talent. He chose to go through the college pathway after emerging from the New York City academy alongside Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund and Joe Scally of Borussia Monchengladbach.

“He is coming to us at a good age and, whilst he could have opted to take the next step in his career in MLS, we’re delighted he has decided to come to Pittodrie and we look forward to working with Dante to continue his development.”

Polvara added: “I had a number of other options, both in MLS and Europe, but I felt that Aberdeen was the right club for me to learn and develop as a player.

“It has a clear strategy of investing in young players and providing a visible pathway to enable them to fulfil their potential.”