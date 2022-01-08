Liam Manning frustrated after MK Dons fail to break down 10 men of Accrington

An error occurred. Please try again.

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning admitted the overriding emotion was frustration after their 1-1 draw at 10-man Accrington.

The seventh-placed Dons had the chance to close the gap on the League One play-off places but could not capitalise on having a man advantage for almost an hour.

Stanley took the lead in the ninth minute when Colby Bishop headed home Sean McConville’s free-kick.

MK equalised after 25 minutes as Scott Twine sent Mo Eisa free and he cut inside in the area before his low drive hit the back of the net.

Stanley were reduced to 10 men after 34 minutes when midfielder Liam Coyle was shown a straight red card by referee Will Finnie for a high challenge on Daniel Harvie.

MK pressed and hit the post but could not find a way through.

Manning said: “The overriding emotion is frustration. It was a poor goal to concede but we responded in the right way and then scored a really good goal.

“Even 11 v 11 we created a couple of good chances but then the sending-off was a key part of the game as it changed it. They went from a high press to having to defend.

“I would have to look at the red card again, the feedback is it wasn’t malicious but Dan does have a mark on his groin.

“We created some half chances after that but it is difficult when there are 10 men in the box. Saying that, we probably had enough chances to win it.

“We are frustrated but we can’t dwell on it as we have a big game on Tuesday against AFC Wimbledon and we have to move on.”

Manager John Coleman was furious with the decision to send Coyle off.

He said: “I think you know it’s not a sending-off when everyone in the ground is surprised at it and I don’t think anyone in the ground expected the referee to show a red card.

“That killed the game as a spectacle as it became attack against defence.

“We said at half-time the worst team to go down to 10 men against is MK Dons as they are expansive and pass the ball out wide but we kept our shape, we made some good blocks and tackles and our keeper really hasn’t had that many saves to make.

“Colby’s goal deserved to win any game, he headed it so sweetly and it hit the top corner of the net.

“We were then disappointed to concede as we knew they would do that and had worked on it in training.

“After the sending-off we showed a lot of character. It’s weird as I should be happy with a point after playing with 10 men for so long but if it was 11 v 11 I think we could have won the game.”