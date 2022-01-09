Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Battling England keep Australia at bay – day five of the fourth Ashes Test

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 9:09 am
England’s last wicket pair thwarted Australia’s victory hopes in Sydney (Jason O’Brien/PA)
England survived by the skin of their teeth to snatch a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, denying their rivals the chance to stay on course for a 5-0 clean sweep.

A tense final day of brave resistance and frequent changes in momentum ended with England’s last wicket pairing of Stuart Broad and James Anderson facing the music together.

They held on, with Anderson’s first six balls of the innings also representing the final six of the match as the tourists scraped their way to 270 for nine.

Ashes results

  • 1st Test @ Brisbane: Aus won by 9 wkts
  • 2nd Test @ Adelaide: Aus won by 275 runs
  • 3rd Test @ Melbourne: Aus won by inns and 14 runs
  • 4th Test @ Sydney: Match drawn
  • 5th Test @ Hobart: Jan 14-18

Stokes’ emotional rollercoaster

While Anderson was probably coping with his share of nervous tension, circumstances dictated he at least had to keep his eye on the ball as it came down from 22 yards away. Ben Stokes was in a different position entirely and wore his heart on his sleeve as he struggled to even look at the drama unfolding in front of him.

Pick of the pics

England's veteran bowlers held on at the death.
After 126 Test matches side by side, 39-year-old Anderson and 35-year-old Broad know they do not have many more chances to make memories together. It was fitting that they were at the coalface as England rescued their first result of the tour.

Magic number

Another Sydney sickener for Australia

Australian fielders swarmed England's tail but could not finish the job on day five.
Australian fielders swarmed England’s tail but could not finish the job on day five (Jason O’Brien/PA)

For the second year in a row, Australia were unable to finish off an opponent on day five at the SCG. In the 2021 New Year Test it was India who stuck it out at the end, reaching 334 for five. They got closer this time, but once again they fell at the line while pushing for victory in New South Wales.

