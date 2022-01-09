Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rafael Nadal warms up for Australian Open challenge with victory in Melbourne

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 11:23 am
Rafael Nadal claimed silverware in Melbourne (Hamish Blair/AP)
Rafael Nadal claimed silverware in Melbourne (Hamish Blair/AP)

Rafael Nadal warmed up for the Australian Open by clinching the Melbourne Summer Set title with a straight-sets victory over American qualifier Maxime Cressy.

The 35-year-old Spaniard, playing in his first tournament since August 2021, triumphed 7-6 (6) 6-3 in Sunday’s final.

Nadal’s trip to Australia had been in doubt due to a lingering foot injury and a recent bout of coronavirus.

Rafael Nadal defeated American Maxime Cressy (Hamish Blair/AP)
Rafael Nadal defeated American Maxime Cressy (Hamish Blair/AP)

But, having already dispatched Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis and Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori this week, he showed little signs of rustiness and collected the 89th trophy of his illustrious career with victory in an hour and 44 minutes.

ATP Tour final debutant Cressy made his high-profile opponent work for the win, saving five break points in a close-run first set and also being denied a set point in the tie break.

With the start of the first grand slam of 2022 just eight days away, Nadal – Australian Open champion in 2009 – was then forced to recover from being broken in the third game of the second set to claim silverware.

Glory for the world number six maintains his run of clinching at least one tour-level title every year since 2004.

Elsewhere, Canada won the ATP Cup with victory over Spain.

Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched the title in Sydney with a 7-6 (3) 6-3 victory against Roberto Bautista Agut to give his country an insurmountable 2-0 lead.

Canada, who overcame Great Britain in the group stage of the competition and beat defending champions Russia in the semi-finals, led 1-0 thanks to Denis Shapovalov’s 6-4 6-3 success over Pablo Carreno Busta.

Beaten finalists Spain were also runners-up in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2020, when their team contained 20-time grand slam winner Nadal.

Also on Sunday, top seed Gael Monfils captured his 11th ATP Tour title by overcoming Karen Khachanov in the Adelaide International One final.

The Frenchman, who did not drop a set all week, won 6-4 6-4 to begin his season in perfect fashion.

