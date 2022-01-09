Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan chairman wants EFL to extend season due to Covid postponements

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 2:21 pm
Wigan are pushing for promotion from Sky Bet League One (Tim Markland/PA)
Wigan chairman Talal Al Hammad has urged the English Football League to extend the season following a raft of postponed fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.

The Latics have played four games fewer than some of their Sky Bet League One rivals after recent meetings with Crewe, Fleetwood and Accrington were called off.

Progression to the FA Cup fourth round following Saturday’s 3-2 win over Blackburn has also added to the club’s packed schedule.

With the regular League One season scheduled to finish on April 30, Bahraini businessman Al Hammad believes an extension is required for the integrity of the competition.

“Playing a football game every three days for a hundred days is unhealthy,” he posted on Twitter.

“It is inevitable that the players will suffer from increased stress and pressure which could then lead to physical and mental injury to our valued players and team.

“For the integrity of all competitions in which we are competing, we must find some equality in our fixture programme.

“I am positive that other clubs will agree with me on that the EFL should reconsider their position and extend the league under such circumstances.

“The main reason being our players, their safety and their wellbeing.”

Wigan, who have not played a league game since beating Oxford 3-2 on December 18, are pushing for promotion from the third tier and sit fourth in the table.

Leam Richardson’s side are five points below leaders Rotherham, albeit having played three matches fewer, while second-placed Sunderland and third-placed Wycombe have each completed four fixtures more than the Latics.

