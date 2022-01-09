Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Morison relishing Liverpool test after Cardiff beat Preston in FA Cup

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 5:53 pm
Cardiff manager Steve Morison will come up against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup (Tim Goode/PA)
Cardiff manager Steve Morison will come up against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup (Tim Goode/PA)

Cardiff boss Steve Morison admitted drawing Liverpool in the FA Cup provoked a bigger celebration than their late winner against Preston.

Mark Harris’ extra-time goal secured a 2-1 victory over Preston and sent Cardiff into the hat for the fourth round.

And the Bluebirds were rewarded with a plum tie at Anfield during the first weekend of February.

“You don’t get much better than that,” said former Wales striker Morison, who will lock horns with Jurgen Klopp after just over two months in management.

“We watched the draw in the dressing room together.

“We knew we were (number) seven and we saw it even before she (Arsenal Women captain Leah Williamson) turned the ball around.

“We had a nice little celebration and it makes all the hard work the lads put in worthwhile.”

Cardiff’s third-round tie was played behind closed doors because of the Welsh Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

The decision has hurt Welsh clubs financially, while English rivals across the border are able to play in front of crowds.

Morison said: “It was a strange atmosphere as there was none. Let’s just hope the powers that be help us out at some point.

“We didn’t know how to celebrate the goal. You win a game and you’re just standing there.

“There were better celebrations when we drew Liverpool out of the hat. I’m sure the draw will be of (financial) help.”

Isaak Davies scored Cardiff’s first-half opener less than two weeks after Morison described the Wales Under-21 forward as being more “a hindrance than a help” after a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

Morison sent him on as a half-time substitute there only to replace him within 30 minutes.

He said: “I love the kid and he is a good player. He had some tough love from me at Bournemouth, but then we went through his performance and I’m really pleased for him.

“I said what I said about him to the press, but then I also said the same thing to him in the dressing room.

“Then we spent 45 minutes on Monday going through the video of the game and explaining to him what he did and didn’t do.”

Preston had equalised through Daniel Johnson’s 54th-minute penalty and might have had a second spot-kick at the death when Curtis Nelson appeared to handle.

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe said: “We played well in spells but we didn’t have the finishing edge and paid the price with four minutes to go.

“It should have finished 1-1 and gone into penalties.

“We had dealt with their long balls really well all game but we lacked concentration and got caught out.

“It would have been nice to have made the next round but we are not going to win the FA Cup, so it’s back to Championship football.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal