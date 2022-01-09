Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Anderson on batting out for Sydney draw: ‘It’s alright mate, I’ve played before’

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 10:57 pm Updated: January 9, 2022, 11:17 pm
James Anderson (left) did not need Stuart Broad’s batting advice (Jason O’Brien/PA)
James Anderson (left) did not need Stuart Broad’s batting advice (Jason O’Brien/PA)

James Anderson says he was full of confidence that he could survive the final over and secure England a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

The 39-year-old is renowned for his bowling, as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, but not so much for his skills with the bat.

However, he successfully negotiated the final over from Australia’s part-time spinner Steve Smith to earn a draw on 270 for nine, after they had been set 388 to win, and salvage some pride for an England side already 3-0 down in the series.

“There was a moment when the umpires said it was too dark to bowl seam,” Anderson told the Tailenders podcast.

Anderson was put under pressure as Australia pushed for the win
James Anderson was put under pressure as Australia pushed for the win (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“It was then I thought ‘I’ve got this. Spin is my absolute niche’. I absolutely love facing spin.

“I felt quietly confident going out there. If Pat Cummins had been bowling you’d have seen a lot more of the whites of my eyes.

“The minute I got out there Stuart Broad was telling me what to do – ‘get a big stride in, smother the ball, don’t let the bounce beat your bat’.

“I was like ‘it’s alright mate, I’ve played before, it’s fine’.”

Anderson also revealed what he said to Smith at the end of the match, after fluffing his lines with the final delivery.

“Five balls from Steve Smith, he landed them really well, but the sixth – I don’t think Steve would begrudge me using the word ‘pie’,” Anderson added.

“When I shook his hand I said ‘what was that?’ He said ‘the pressure got to me’.”

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is hopeful of being fit for the fifth Test in Hobart despite a side strain, according to Anderson.

Stokes is hopeful of playing in Hobart
Ben Stokes is hopeful of playing in Hobart (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Stokes suffered the injury to his left side in Sydney but will travel and be assessed before the day-night series finale begins on Friday.

“He’s already saying that it feels a bit better,” Anderson said.

“Even though we’re 3-0 down. It would be very easy for him to say ‘I’ve pulled my side, I’ll go home and get it sorted’. He’s still got his sights on playing that fifth Test.

“It shows what playing for this team means to him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]