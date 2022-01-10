Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2006: Manchester United signed France defender Patrice Evra

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 6:01 am
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, left, won five Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson (Phil Noble/PA)
Patrice Evra launched a hugely-successful spell with Manchester United by arriving at Old Trafford on this day in 2006.

United paid Monaco £5.5million for the then 24-year-old full-back as manager Sir Alex Ferguson looked to strengthen his resources after Gabriel Heinze had suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

France international Evra won five Premier League titles during an eight-and-a-half-year stay with the Red Devils, in addition to three League Cups and both the Champions League and Club World Cup in 2008.

Ferguson said at the time: “Patrice is a good age and is still developing as a player, which is always exciting.

“We have been monitoring him all season and it is fantastic that he is joining Manchester United.”

Evra made his debut in a 3-1 derby defeat at Manchester City four days after signing and went on to make a total of 379 appearances for the club.

With Luke Shaw having arrived in a big-money move from Southampton, Evra departed for Juventus in July 2014 amid claims of broken promises.

Patrice Evra, right, celebrates Manchester United's 2010-11 Premier League title success with Javier Hernandez, left, and Edwin van der Sar
Patrice Evra, right, celebrates Manchester United’s 2010-11 Premier League title success with Javier Hernandez, left, and Edwin van der Sar (PA)

The defender believed he had a gentlemen’s agreement with chief executive Ed Woodward that he could leave the club for family reasons, only for United to announce they had taken up a one-year option on his contract.

He said: “I called Ed and swore on the phone, even threatened him. He said I couldn’t talk to the director of football like that and that he was going to fine me.”

Evra went on to win two Serie A titles in two and a half seasons in Italy and had brief spells with Marseille and West Ham before calling time on a career, which also brought 81 international caps, in 2018.

