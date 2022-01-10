Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 7:49 am Updated: January 10, 2022, 9:57 am
Burnley’s Chris Wood has reportedly been approached by Newcastle United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Burnley’s Chris Wood has reportedly been approached by Newcastle United (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Newcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher applauds the fans after the final whistle during the international friendly match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin.
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (Donall Farmer/PA).

Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given told the broadcaster he didn’t think the back-up goalkeeper was getting enough games as Alisson Becker‘s number two.

And The Sun runs a report originally published by L’Equipe that Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac has held talks with Marseille over a free transfer in the summer.  The Bosnian player has made just two appearances for Arsenal this term.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Tanguy Ndombele: The Athletic reports that the 25-year-old France midfielder is hoping to move away from Tottenham this month.

Kylian Mbappe: Le Parisien reports that Paris St Germain’s 23-year-old France forward is yet to turn down a move to Real Madrid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]