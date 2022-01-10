Kieran Lee set to boost Bolton for Wycombe game

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kieran Lee is expected to return for Bolton’s League One clash against Wycombe.

The central midfielder has missed the last two games after testing positing for Covid-19 but has been back in training and boss Ian Evatt indicated he would feature on Tuesday night.

Gethin Jones, newly named as vice-captain following the departure of Eoin Doyle, is stepping up his recovery from a long-term injury and is expected to play for the reserves this week.

Long-term absentees Andy Tutte (hamstring), Josh Sheehan (knee) and Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) remain out.

Wycombe have reported no fresh injury problems after Saturday’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Sunderland.

Wanderers will still be without Dominic Gape and Nick Freeman, both of whom are out with injury.

Gareth Ainsworth made only one change for the visit of the Black Cats, with Anthony Stewart replacing Jason McCarthy in defence.

Wycombe are currently third in the League One table.