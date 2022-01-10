Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Kieran Lee set to boost Bolton for Wycombe game

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 2:59 pm
Kieran Lee is expected to return for Bolton (Tim Markland/PA)
Kieran Lee is expected to return for Bolton (Tim Markland/PA)

Kieran Lee is expected to return for Bolton’s League One clash against Wycombe.

The central midfielder has missed the last two games after testing positing for Covid-19 but has been back in training and boss Ian Evatt indicated he would feature on Tuesday night.

Gethin Jones, newly named as vice-captain following the departure of Eoin Doyle, is stepping up his recovery from a long-term injury and is expected to play for the reserves this week.

Long-term absentees Andy Tutte (hamstring), Josh Sheehan (knee) and Lloyd Isgrove (hamstring) remain out.

Wycombe have reported no fresh injury problems after Saturday’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Sunderland.

Wanderers will still be without Dominic Gape and Nick Freeman, both of whom are out with injury.

Gareth Ainsworth made only one change for the visit of the Black Cats, with Anthony Stewart replacing Jason McCarthy in defence.

Wycombe are currently third in the League One table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal