Mansfield sweating over injury doubts ahead of clash with Swindon

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough has three injury doubts as the Stags prepare to resume their League Two promotion charge against Swindon.

Stephen McLaughlin, Ryan Stirk and George Lapslie are all nursing minor problems following the FA Cup defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Tyrese Sinclair and Farrend Rawson will both miss out due to illness but Clough hopes Rawson will be back in contention for the home game against Walsall at the weekend.

The Stags have won 10 of their last 12 matches in all competitions, including seven of the last eight in the league, and are just three points outside the play-off places.

Swindon have been dealt a blow by Aston Villa recalling Kaine Kesler-Hayden from his loan spell at the County Ground.

His absence requires a defensive reshuffle by Robins boss Ben Garner. Rob Hunt could slide along from centre back to right wing back, with Romoney Crichlow-Noble coming in at centre-half.

Harry McKirdy was suffering with cramp following the FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Friday night but he is expected to be fit for the trip to Field Mill.

Swindon have won just one of their last five league games as they look to get their automatic promotion challenge back on track.