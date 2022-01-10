Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We need him desperately’ – Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 3:55 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said they desperately need Takumi Minamino while they are without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said they desperately need Takumi Minamino while they are without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.

The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.

Minamino has made just four Premier League starts for the club – he has more (nine) for Southampton after a loan spell in the second half of last season – but looks set to have to fill an important role over the next few weeks.

Liverpool v Arsenal – Premier League – Anfield
Takumi Minamino has scored nine times in 45 appearances for the Reds (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Taki was injured. Nothing serious but serious enough that he couldn’t play,” Klopp said of a player who made his first appearance in more than two weeks in Sunday’s 4-1 FA Cup third-round win over League One Shrewsbury.

“It’s not the longest rehab in his life hopefully – or maybe it was the longest rehab hopefully.

“But he is back and very important for us, very, very important – especially when we have a lot of games coming up and we know that two of our main guys up front are not here.

“It’s good. I liked Taki a lot when he came on (as a substitute). He’s actually in a really good shape but, of course, the injury interrupted it slightly.

“But now he’s back, it’s good and we need him desperately.”

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Anfield
Kaide Gordon (right) on Sunday became Liverpool’s youngest FA Cup goalscorer (Peter Byrne/PA)

After becoming the club’s youngest FA Cup goalscorer, and second youngest in the Liverpool’s all-time list, 17-year-old Kaide Gordon will be hoping to supplement the first team’s forward line this month.

After making only his second appearance for the senior side, Gordon’s fellow academy graduate Tyler Morton – a veteran in comparison having played eight times, including twice in the Champions League – is hopeful the teenager will be able to contribute more.

“Kaide’s quality, everyone knows that. Kaide’s very, very good,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“For a 17-year-old, even coming and playing in these games is going to be tough but the composure he’s got and his left foot, everyone knows he’s just got quality.

“Hopefully this is the first of many, which I think it will be, and I thought he played really well. I’m really happy for him.”

