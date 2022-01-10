Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Shephard a major doubt for Salford ahead of Tranmere clash

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 5:25 pm
Liam Shephard is unlikely to be involved when Salford take on Tranmere (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Liam Shephard is unlikely to be involved when Salford take on Tranmere (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Liam Shephard is a major doubt as Salford welcome Tranmere to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Welsh full-back was forced off just after the half-hour mark in Salford’s 2-0 win at Newport at the weekend and was replaced by Tyler Golden, who seems set to start against Rovers if Shephard is ruled out, as expected.

Fellow defender Corrie Ndaba and striker D’Mani Mellor returned to the matchday squad against the Exiles following injury but the pair were unused substitutes so will be pushing for some involvement for the visit of Tranmere.

Ian Henderson, Matty Willock and Luke Burgess are all unlikely to be available once again.

Tranmere have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Callum McManaman is available again after serving a three-match ban but he missed the 4-0 victory over Scunthorpe on Saturday as he was one of a number of players at the club recovering from Covid-19.

Nat Knight-Percival remains on the sidelines because of a hamstring injury.

Paul Glatzel made a cameo at the weekend after returning to training recently following a hamstring injury and could get more minutes under his belt in this midweek fixture.

