Ledley meets Ledley and Mason Mount turns 23 – Monday's sporting social By Press Association January 10, 2022, 5:55 pm Ledley King saw his mural for the first time (Michael Regan/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10. Football Happy 23rd birthday Mason Mount. 2️⃣3️⃣ today 🎉A very happy birthday to @masonmount_10! pic.twitter.com/MjVgdsOmwv— England (@England) January 10, 2022 Happy birthday, Mason! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/VGKzb6biFW— Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2022 Happy birthday, Mason Mount!#EFL | #RaisedInTheEFL pic.twitter.com/Gj5kFhcqDZ— EFL (@EFL) January 10, 2022 Have a good one, Mase! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mbglt0tfGj— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 10, 2022 Liverpool remembered Billy Liddell. The magnificent Billy Liddell was born 100 years ago today.A true Liverpool legend and one of our greatest ever players ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MbY3aa9IM7— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 10, 2022 Tottenham made Zendaya one of their own. She's one of our own…💙 @Zendaya pic.twitter.com/mh3FNbcOKM— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 10, 2022 David Beckham was back at it. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Barca turned the clock back. G⚽️AL OF THE DAY🔜 Two days left for El Clásico 💥 @Carles5puyol pic.twitter.com/MCRGfMhmpn— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 10, 2022 When Ledley met… Ledley. The moment Ledley saw his mural for the first time. 🎨@THSTOfficial x @MurWalls#KingOfN17 👑 pic.twitter.com/oj3pcfztfO— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 10, 2022 Golf Sergio Garcia celebrated his birthday. Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages 🥳 It was incredible to spend some time with our friends in Miami at @Bazaarbyjose. @chefjoseandres is one of our closest friends and has helped us celebrate so many special moments. 🎉 Officially 42 years young! pic.twitter.com/saJUth4Ybo— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) January 10, 2022 Which had fallen just a day before that of Ryder Cup team-mate Ian Poulter. Happy Birthday Mr Postman 🥳 pic.twitter.com/1lwqt2Mt9i— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) January 10, 2022 Jon Rahm has been enjoying some family time while playing in Hawaii. Sundays are also for the boys!¡Los domingos también son para los chicos! pic.twitter.com/Gfeky26mvw— Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) January 10, 2022 Justin Rose was keeping fit. Leaning into the new year! pic.twitter.com/UirjCeof6K— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) January 10, 2022 Boxing Nicola Adams was living her best life. My day 1 @ellabaig 😊 pic.twitter.com/rsTAuYNAGA— Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) January 10, 2022 Cricket Virat Kohli was back for India. We go again. 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/FxlveyAPT4— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2022 Alex Hales had a day to remember. 9⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ T20 runs up for @AlexHales1!First English player to reach the milestone ☑️Tenth player worldwide ☑️A phenomenal achievement – well batted, Alex 👏#BBL11 pic.twitter.com/qah2Jzz7yL— PCA (@PCA) January 10, 2022 KP hung out with his "precious babies". Precious babies! I'll never forget today! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/8uhzVw51QE— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 10, 2022 A good day for Sam Curran. Today was a good day, first net in over 3 months 😍 @surreycricket pic.twitter.com/azkHatSsug— Sam Curran (@CurranSM) January 10, 2022