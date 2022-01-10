MK Dons without David Kasumu for Wimbledon game due to hamstring injury

An error occurred. Please try again.

MK Dons midfielder David Kasumu has been ruled out of his side’s home game against AFC Wimbledon.

Kasumu, dogged by injury throughout 2021, sustained another hamstring problem in Saturday’s draw at Accrington, which forced him off just before half-time.

Theo Corbeanu, a recent loan signing from Wolves, is hoping to be included in Liam Manning’s squad for the first time.

Another loanee, Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson, returned from injury as an unused substitute at the weekend and is pushing for a recall.

Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has reported no new injuries following Saturday’s FA Cup exit at Boreham Wood.

Defender Will Nightingale is closing in on his first start since October. He stepped off the bench at the weekend after recovering from knee and ankle injuries.

Striker Aaron Pressley is still out after missing the last two matches due to a hamstring injury sustained last month.

Boss Robinson could be tempted to make changes, with Egli Kaja and Dan Csoka both hoping to return to the starting XI.