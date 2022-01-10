Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney brings in Rocky Bushiri on loan from Norwich

By Press Association
January 10, 2022, 6:33 pm
Shaun Maloney has been busy in the January transfer window (Alan Rennie/PA)
Shaun Maloney has been busy in the January transfer window (Alan Rennie/PA)

Hibernian have signed former Belgium Under-21 defender Rocky Bushiri on loan from Norwich.

The 22-year-old has joined on loan for the rest of this season, but the cinch Premiership club have an option to sign him permanently in the summer, with the transfer details already agreed.

Bushiri moved to Norwich as a teenager in summer 2019 after impressing in the Belgian top flight with Oostende and then KAS Eupen, but he did not make a single appearance for the Canaries.

New Hibs manager Shaun Maloney, who recently worked as a coach for the Belgian national team, is well aware of the defender’s qualities and believes he can thrive at Easter Road.

He told Hibs’ website: “Rocky is a talented young player who will offer us real versatility in different defensive positions.

“Technically, he is very good in possession, and he shows good aggression and speed in defensive actions.

“Along with all the staff, I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him adapt to a new league and our style of play.”

Bushiri is the fourth new player to be signed by Maloney in the current transfer window after Ewan Henderson, Harry Clarke and Elias Melkersen joined last week.

In addition, American striker Chris Mueller, who was signed on a pre-contract last week, has arrived at the club, while young midfielder Dylan Tait, who was signed last summer and immediately sent out on loan to Raith Rovers, has joined up with Maloney’s squad as they prepare to return to action away to Celtic next Monday following a three-week winter break.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal